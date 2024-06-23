Israeli forces tie injured Palestinian man to hood of jeep

Israeli army forces tied an injured Palestinian man to the hood of a military jeep following a raid in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, June 22.

A video clip circulated on social media and verified by Reuters showed a Palestinian resident of Jenin Mujahid Azmi tied to the jeep while two ambulances passed by.

جنين.. جنود الاحتلال يستخدمون جريحا فلسطينيا درعا بشريا pic.twitter.com/ubIwFhKgj7 — صُهيب العصا | SUHEIB ALASSA (@SuAlassa) June 22, 2024

According to Reuters, Azmi’s family requested an ambulance after he was wounded, and the army took him, tied him to the vehicle hood, and drove off.

In this regard, Israeli army on Sunday, June 23, admitted that the forces had ignored operational procedures when detaining Azmi.

“In violation of orders and standard operating procedures, the suspect was taken by the forces while tied on top of a vehicle,”Agence France-Presse (AFP) quoted Israel Defence Forces (IDF) statement.

“The conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to the values of the IDF,” it said.

Azmi was later transported to a Red Crescent ambulance for medical treatment, the statement added.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, took to X and wrote, “#HumanShielding in action. It is flabbergasting how a state born 76 years ago has managed to turn international law literally on its head.”

“This risks being the end of multilateralism, which for some influential member states no longer serves any relevant purpose.”

The violence in the occupied West Bank has risen significantly since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

At least 553 Palestinians, including armed groups, attackers, and civilians, have been killed in incidents related to the West Bank conflict, including East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian officials.