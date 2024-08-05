Israeli military strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

In addition, IDF forces fired artillery into the areas of Sheba and Rachaya Al Foukhar in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah member killed in Israeli airstrike on Lebanese village
Representative image

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that during the night its warplanes attacked a munitions warehouse and several infrastructures of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

Also, following the alerts that were activated early Monday morning in the Western Galilee region, an IDF anti-missile missile intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israeli air space from Lebanese territory.

In addition, an explosive drone that crossed from the territory of Lebanon fell in the area of Malkia, a Kibbutz near the Lebanese border. There were no casualties.

