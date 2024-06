Israeli minister Benny Gantz resigns from war cabinet

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz has announced his resignation from the emergency government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a televised speech on Sunday, June 9, Gantz said, โ€œWith a heavy heart, I officially announce my withdrawal from the government.โ€

“Netanyahu is preventing us from moving towards real victory,” he added.

Gantz called on Netanyahu to set an agreed upon date for holding early elections in Israel, adding, โ€œThere must be elections that bring about a true national Zionist unity government.โ€

The resignation comes after Gantz set a June 8 deadline for Netanyahu to lay out a new plan for the war against Hamas.

On Saturday, June 8, Netanyahu called on Gantz to remain in the coalition, saying, โ€œThis is the time for unity and not for division.โ€

โ€œWe must remain united within ourselves in the face of the great tasks before us,โ€ Netanyahu wrote in a post onย X. โ€œI call on Benny Gantz โ€” do not leave the emergency government. Donโ€™t give up on unity.โ€

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza Strip, leaving more than 36,700 deaths and 83,530 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.