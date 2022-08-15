Israeli missile attacks kill 3 soldiers in Syria

Damascus: Israel fired several missiles on military sites in the Syria’s capital Damascus and the coastal city of Tartous on Sunday night, killing three soldiers.

Israeli warplanes fired missiles from the direction of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, and targeted military sites in the countryside of Damascus, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by Syrian military.

Also Read Syrian forces foil rebel attack in Idlib

Another attack, launched simultaneously from over the Mediterranean, hit military facilities in Tartous in northwest Syria, it adds.

Syria intercepted some of the missiles, the statement said, without mentioning where the soldiers were killed.

Israel has repeatedly targeted Syrian military sites during the 11-year Syrian civil war under the pretext of targeting pro-Iran militias.