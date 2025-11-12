Israeli parliament approves first reading of death penalty law for Palestinian prisoners

Tel Aviv: Israel’s parliament (Knesset) has approved in a first reading a controversial bill that would allow the execution of Palestinian prisoners convicted of killing Israeli citizens, sparking condemnation from human rights groups and Arab lawmakers.

The legislation, proposed by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power (Otzma Yehudit) party, was passed late on Monday, November 10, with 39 votes in favour and 16 against out of 120 Knesset members, according to public broadcaster KAN.

The amendment states that “any person who intentionally or through recklessness causes the death of an Israeli citizen, when motivated by racism, hatred, or intent to harm Israel,” shall face the death penalty, with no possibility of sentence reduction.

Shortly after the vote, Ben-Gvir posted on X, “Jewish Power is making history. We promised and delivered. The death penalty law for terrorists has passed its first reading.”

עוצמה יהודית בדרך לעשות היסטוריה



הבטחנו וקיימנו

✔️ חוק עונש מוות למחבלים

עבר בקריאה ראשונה pic.twitter.com/0muuHCNA4Z — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) November 10, 2025

Following the post, videos circulated on social media showing the minister carrying a tray of sweets and distributing them inside the Knesset to celebrate the bill’s passage. In the footage, Ben-Gvir appears smiling as he hands out trays to fellow lawmakers.

עוצמה יהודית בדרך לעשות היסטוריה pic.twitter.com/w0aMiWC742 — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) November 10, 2025

Tensions in parliament

The session was marked by heated exchanges between Arab lawmaker Ayman Odeh and Ben-Gvir, which nearly escalated into a physical confrontation. Opposition members accused the far-right minister of using the bill to inflame hatred and discrimination against Palestinians.

Ben-Gvir, a key member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, had earlier threatened to withdraw his Jewish Power party if the proposal was not brought to a vote. His faction described the bill as a “deterrent against terrorism” and a measure to “protect Israeli citizens.”

Human rights outcry

Rights organisations denounced the legislation, warning it could institutionalise discrimination and pave the way for state-sanctioned executions of Palestinians under Israeli control.

Although the death penalty exists under Israeli law for crimes such as genocide and treason, it has not been enforced since 1962, when Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann was executed.

According to both Israeli and Palestinian human rights groups, more than 9,000 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, enduring conditions described as “the worst in decades” — including torture, medical neglect, and food deprivation.

Next steps

The bill will now return to Knesset committees for preparation ahead of its second and third readings, both required for final approval before it becomes law.

Its advancement comes amid Israel’s two-year-long war in Gaza and intensified raids across the occupied West Bank, amid growing global criticism of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.