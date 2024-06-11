Israeli soldier posts images of naked, blindfolded Gaza civilians, sparks outrage

A shocking and disturbing scene came to light after an Israeli soldier recently posted images on social media showing Gaza civilians being paraded naked in a queue. The soldier deleted the post shortly after it sparked widespread outrage, Quds News reported.

The disturbing image shows Gaza civilians who are reportedly being abducted including minors and elders, naked and blindfolded waking in a queue.

Condemning the inhumane move by Israel in the name of “self-defence”, many people have expressed their shock and disgust at the sight of innocent civilians, including minors and elders, being subjected to such humiliation and abuse.

— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 10, 2024



— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 10, 2024

Gaza civilians released

Meanwhile, Israel released 70 Gaza civilians who were abducted from the occupied territory by Israeli occupation forces and subjected to months of severe torture in Israeli detention camps.

In one of the videos that surfaced on social media, a Palestinian child is seen reuniting with her father after his release from an Israeli detention camp.

— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 11, 2024

— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 11, 2024

Palestinian prisoner Atiya Hamayel from Beita, south of Nablus, reunited with his family after spending 18 years in Israeli occupation’s jails.

— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) June 11, 2024

According to the Ministry of Health, Israel committed 5 massacres in the past 24 hours, slaughtering 40 citizens and bringing the death toll since October 7th to 37124.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip, leaving more than 37,000 deaths and 84,000 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Ceasefire in Gaza

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council (UNSC) on Monday, June 10, passed a United States (US)-drafted resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The resolution was approved by 14 countries, with Russia abstaining from voting.

This is the first time that the UNSC has supported a ceasefire plan in Gaza, since the outbreak of war more than eight months ago.