Israeli strike on Iran nuclear site caused radioactive, chemical contamination: IAEA

An Israeli airstrike on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility led to radioactive and chemical contamination inside the site, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday, June 13. While radiation levels outside the complex remained stable, contamination was detected within, Grossi said during the emergency session.
The strike destroyed above-ground infrastructure at Natanz, including electrical systems and emergency generators. Although the underground centrifuge halls appeared intact, Grossi warned that the loss of power could have affected critical enrichment equipment.
He added that the contamination could be managed with protective measures but urged caution, stressing that attacks on nuclear facilities risk serious consequences for Iran, the region, and beyond.
Grossi also expressed his willingness to travel to Iran for a direct assessment of the situation and called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation.
Natanz, located around 240 kilometres south of Tehran, is a core site in Iran’s uranium enrichment programme, producing material up to 60 percent purity. A growing share of enrichment now takes place at the heavily fortified Fordow facility.
Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on Friday, deploying warplanes and drones — including some previously smuggled into Iranian territory — to strike key nuclear and military sites. The operation aimed to eliminate senior military officials and scientists and prevent further progress towards nuclear weapons capability.
Iran retaliated by firing scores of ballistic missiles at Israeli cities. Explosions lit up the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, shaking buildings and triggering alarms across the region.
Editor’s note: The article has been updated for clarity.