Israelis protest for 24th week against judicial overhaul

Tel Aviv: For the 24th week in a row, thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s plans to overhaul its judicial system.

The mass protests took place in about 150 locations and drew about 100,000 people on Saturday.

Crowds of protesters waved the blue and white Israeli flags that have become a feature of protests and chanted several slogans against Netanyahu.

The protesters demanded the scrapping of the proposed rules by Israel’s most hardline government.

On March 27, the Israeli prime minister declared the project to be “suspend” to give “a chance for dialogue,” but mobilization against reform remains strong.

Israelis have protested weekly since January to denounce the reform plan and Netanyahu’s government, which has been accused of corruption in a series of cases.

For the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, one of the most right-wing governments in Israel’s history, the reform of the judicial system aims in particular to rebalance the powers by strengthening the powers of Parliament at the expense of the Supreme Court, which it considers politicized.