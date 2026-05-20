Israel’s Ben Gvir posts video mocking Gaza flotilla activists

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sparked widespread criticism on Wednesday, May 20, after posting a video showing detained activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla following their interception by Israeli forces.

The footage, shared on X and captioned “Welcome to Israel,” showed activists kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs and their heads lowered to the ground at a detention facility near Ashdod port.

Israel’s national anthem could be heard playing in the background while Ben Gvir walked among the detainees waving an Israeli flag.

In one clip, a woman shouting “Free Palestine” was pushed to the ground by security personnel as the minister passed by. Ben Gvir was also heard telling prison staff not to “be bothered by their screams.”

Watch the video here

ככה אנחנו מקבלים את תומכי הטרור



Welcome to Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/7Hf8cAg7fC — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 20, 2026

Netanyahu rebukes Ben Gvir

The video prompted criticism within Israel’s own leadership, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly distancing himself from the minister’s conduct.

“The way Minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms,” Netanyahu said, adding that he had instructed authorities to deport the activists “as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“Israel has every right to prevent provocative flotillas of Hamas terrorist supporters from entering our territorial waters and reaching Gaza.



However, the way that Minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with… — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 20, 2026

Ben Gvir defended his actions and said he was proud of the treatment of what he described as “supporters of terror.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also criticised Ben Gvir.”

You knowingly caused harm to our State in this disgraceful display – and not for the first time.



You have undone tremendous, professional, and successful efforts made by so many people – from IDF soldiers to Foreign Ministry staff and many others.



No, you are not the face of… https://t.co/KOj6fhpyM7 — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) May 20, 2026

European governments summon Israeli diplomats

Italy was among the first countries to react strongly to the footage. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the treatment as “unacceptable” and said it violated “human dignity.”

Rome summoned the Israeli ambassador and demanded clarification over the detention of Italian citizens aboard the flotilla.

France also condemned the incident, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot calling Ben Gvir’s actions “unacceptable” and confirming that Israel’s ambassador had been summoned in paris.

Les agissements de M. Ben Gvir à l'égard des passagers de la flottille Global Smud, dénoncés par ses propres collègues au gouvernement israélien, sont inadmissibles. J'ai demandé que l'ambassadeur d'Israël en France soit convoqué pour exprimer notre indignation et obtenir des… — Jean-Noël Barrot (@jnbarrot) May 20, 2026

Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares labelled the treatment “monstrous, disgraceful and inhumane,” while Ireland’s Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said she was “appalled and shocked” by the footage and demanded the release of detained activists.

Ante el trato monstruoso, indigno y humillante de un ministro de Israel a los españoles y resto de miembros de la flotilla he convocado urgentemente a la encargada de negocios de Israel.



Exijo su liberación inmediata y disculpas del gobierno de Israel. pic.twitter.com/3IugTQGqY3 — José Manuel Albares (@jmalbares) May 20, 2026

Turkey, Britain and Canada join criticism

Turkey accused the Israeli government of displaying what it described as a “violent and barbaric mentality.”

Britain said it was in contact with families of detained British nationals and had requested an explanation from Israeli authorities. Canada also announced it would summon the Israeli ambassador, describing the treatment shown in the video as “deeply troubling and absolutely unacceptable.”

The Netherlands similarly criticised the footage, with Dutch officials calling the treatment of detainees inconsistent with basic human dignity.

Gaza-bound flotilla intercepted near Ashdod

HĥThe flotilla, made up of around 50 vessels, departed from Turkey last week in an attempt to challenge Israel’s blockade on Gaza. Israeli authorities said approximately 430 activists were detained after the convoy was intercepted at sea and taken to Ashdod port.

Israel dismissed the flotilla as a publicity campaign supporting Hamas and defended the blockade as necessary for security reasons.

Flotilla organisers said the mission aimed to deliver humanitarian aid and highlight conditions in Gaza, while rights group Adalah accused Israeli authorities of humiliating and abusing detained activists.