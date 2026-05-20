Israel’s Ben Gvir posts video mocking Gaza flotilla activists

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sparked widespread criticism on Wednesday, May 20, after posting a video showing detained activists from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla following their interception by Israeli forces.
The footage, shared on X and captioned “Welcome to Israel,” showed activists kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs and their heads lowered to the ground at a detention facility near Ashdod port.
Israel’s national anthem could be heard playing in the background while Ben Gvir walked among the detainees waving an Israeli flag.
In one clip, a woman shouting “Free Palestine” was pushed to the ground by security personnel as the minister passed by. Ben Gvir was also heard telling prison staff not to “be bothered by their screams.”
Watch the video here
Netanyahu rebukes Ben Gvir
The video prompted criticism within Israel’s own leadership, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly distancing himself from the minister’s conduct.
“The way Minister Ben Gvir dealt with the flotilla activists is not in line with Israel’s values and norms,” Netanyahu said, adding that he had instructed authorities to deport the activists “as soon as possible.
Ben Gvir defended his actions and said he was proud of the treatment of what he described as “supporters of terror.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also criticised Ben Gvir.”
European governments summon Israeli diplomats
Italy was among the first countries to react strongly to the footage. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the treatment as “unacceptable” and said it violated “human dignity.”
Rome summoned the Israeli ambassador and demanded clarification over the detention of Italian citizens aboard the flotilla.
France also condemned the incident, with Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot calling Ben Gvir’s actions “unacceptable” and confirming that Israel’s ambassador had been summoned in paris.
Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares labelled the treatment “monstrous, disgraceful and inhumane,” while Ireland’s Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said she was “appalled and shocked” by the footage and demanded the release of detained activists.
Turkey, Britain and Canada join criticism
Turkey accused the Israeli government of displaying what it described as a “violent and barbaric mentality.”
Britain said it was in contact with families of detained British nationals and had requested an explanation from Israeli authorities. Canada also announced it would summon the Israeli ambassador, describing the treatment shown in the video as “deeply troubling and absolutely unacceptable.”
The Netherlands similarly criticised the footage, with Dutch officials calling the treatment of detainees inconsistent with basic human dignity.
Gaza-bound flotilla intercepted near Ashdod
HĥThe flotilla, made up of around 50 vessels, departed from Turkey last week in an attempt to challenge Israel’s blockade on Gaza. Israeli authorities said approximately 430 activists were detained after the convoy was intercepted at sea and taken to Ashdod port.
Israel dismissed the flotilla as a publicity campaign supporting Hamas and defended the blockade as necessary for security reasons.
Flotilla organisers said the mission aimed to deliver humanitarian aid and highlight conditions in Gaza, while rights group Adalah accused Israeli authorities of humiliating and abusing detained activists.