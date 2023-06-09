“‘Iss baar contestants ki itni lagegi…”: Salman Khan to ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants

Mumbai: Seems like ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants have to face a lot of hurdles in the upcoming show.

On Thursday, the makers of the Jio Cinema reality show unveiled a new promo that features host Salman Khan and singer Guru Randhawa.

With the tagline “Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi”, this season introduces several firsts, empowering the audience with ultimate control over the game, allowing them to influence the game through unique situations and scenarios. Through live interactivity, viewers can interact with housemates, shaping outcomes related to weekly ration, spot eliminations, and task decisions.

The promo shows Salman and Raftaar shaking a leg on the hookstep that embodies the anticipation of fans and contestants alike.The show will start streaming from June 17.

Commenting on being the host of Bigg Boss OTT, Salman said, “India is always looking for nonstop entertainment and Bigg Boss OTT is here to provide exactly that! This season will be raw and unfiltered just like me, making it a perfect match like a Ram milayi jodi. I am sure it is going to be never seen before in the history of unscripted reality where fans can see all sides without any layers. Dekhta ja India, is baar entertainment rukega nahi kyuki contestants ki itni lagegi, ki unko aapki kaafi madad lagegi. I can’t wait to witness all the drama.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2, like its previous season, will be shorter in duration as compared to the television counterpart. Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of the last season. On the other hand, three finalists from Bigg Boss OTT Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat were given a chance to be in the main show (Bigg Boss 15).

If reports are to be believed, celebrities like Munawar Faruqui and Rajeev Sen are expected to be a part of the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.