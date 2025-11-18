IT Dept conducts raids at restaurants in Hyderabad: Report

Officials have searched the offices and residences linked to the restaurants.

Sameer Khan | Updated: 18th November 2025 10:04 am IST
Hyderabad: The officials of the Income Tax Department reportedly have conducted raids at popular restaurants in Hyderabad. The raids are linked to suspicion of large-scale tax evasion.

As part of the search, the officials have searched the offices and residences linked to the restaurants.

As per a report in TOI, the searches are being conducted at 30 locations of restaurants of three brands in Hyderabad.

The branches of these brands are located across Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

The teams are examining the financial records, transactions, and other documents, the report mentioned.

More details are awaited

