IT employee booked for dangerous driving on Hyderabad Airport road

The car was travelling towards Shamshabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Group of police officers and civilians standing outdoors near a black vehicle in a parking lot.

Hyderabad: The RGIA Traffic Police registered a case against two people after a video showing a woman sitting on the roof of a moving car on the Hyderabad Airport Road went viral on social media.

The video was uploaded on July 14. The car was travelling towards Shamshabad. It was driven by G Sai Tharun and his co-passenger, V Lakshmi Priyanka, was seen seated on the rooftop of the vehicle.

The video went viral and a case was registered. During the investigation, police found that the vehicle had been illegally modified by removing or opening its roof without authorisation.

Subhan Bakery

Tharun and Priyanka were booked for unauthorised modification and rash and negligent driving. Further investigation is underway.

The public should strictly refrain from unauthorised vehicle modifications and unsafe driving practices, else face legal action.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button