IT employee booked for dangerous driving on Hyderabad Airport road

Hyderabad: The RGIA Traffic Police registered a case against two people after a video showing a woman sitting on the roof of a moving car on the Hyderabad Airport Road went viral on social media.

The video was uploaded on July 14. The car was travelling towards Shamshabad. It was driven by G Sai Tharun and his co-passenger, V Lakshmi Priyanka, was seen seated on the rooftop of the vehicle.

The video went viral and a case was registered. During the investigation, police found that the vehicle had been illegally modified by removing or opening its roof without authorisation.

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Tharun and Priyanka were booked for unauthorised modification and rash and negligent driving. Further investigation is underway.

The public should strictly refrain from unauthorised vehicle modifications and unsafe driving practices, else face legal action.