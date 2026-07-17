Hyderabad: Two killed in bike accident at Kukatpally

Hyderabad: Two people were killed after the bike they were travelling on hit a median in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally on Friday, July 17.

According to the police, the accident occurred at 3 am when the rider lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding and hit the median. Following the accident, both of them were seriously injured and died on the spot.

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Case registered

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official of the Kukatpally Police said that the deceased were shifted to a hospital for postmortem. A case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The police said that the deceased are yet to be identified.