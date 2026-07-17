Two die on spot in accident on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, two people hailing from Medak district died in an accident on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road on Friday, July 17, morning.

The deceased were identified as Ramulu,60, and Rasheed, 40, who were transporting goats. They had stopped at the ORR to take a rest and were run over by a vehicle while they were asleep on the roadside.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, the Keesara police said, “The accident occurred at 2:30 am, and we are yet to identify the vehicle involved in the accident.”

A case of death due to negligent driving has been registered under section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway.