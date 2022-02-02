It is a ‘sab ka vinash’ budget: Siddaramaiah

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sameer  |   Published: 2nd February 2022 7:59 am IST
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah. (Photo/ANI)

Mysuru: Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Union Budget, presented on Tuesday, has not given priority to any sector, not given solution to any of the problems, and is a ‘sab ka vinash’ budget.

Talking reporters at a jungle lodge where he is taking time off, he said that he had no expectations, as such, on the budget. “That’s why I am not disappointed. But, women, farmers, and middle class people had expectations… now they are disappointed,” he said.

He said that this year, a Rs 39.45 lakh crore budget has been presented, but no programme has been announced which could have given impetus to health, education, and agriculture sectors.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken Rs 93 lakh crore loans during his tenure. As much as Rs 9.40 lakh crore interest has to be paid on it. PM Modi has made this country debt-ridden,” he claimed.

“PM Modi always raises the slogan of ‘sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas’. In my perspective, this is a ‘sab ka vinash’ budget. The project of linking of rivers is going to remain as just a slogan and announcement… it will not become a reality,” he added.

