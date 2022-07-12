IT minister KTR launches road safety project at IIIT-Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana minister for Information Technology (IT) KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday spoke at the AI Population Scale launch at IIIT-Hyderabad.

The project was digitally launched by the minister and is a collaborative work of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and IIIT Hyderabad to ensure road safety.

Speaking at the event, KTR said, “It is always good to visit IIT Hyderabad. We thank all the partners for their collaboration to ensure public safety in Telangana.” The minister further said, “The applied research is helpful for the growth of Telangana”

“We will support the IIIT-Hyderabad to set up quantum computing labs to see how technology could be leveraged to save lives. The government in 2020 said it would be the year of AI and did a lot of programs based on AI,” he added.

“The government in collaboration with Intel will help 1000 students to launch their startups. It is also planning to employ data science to enhance agriculture. “In Sircilla, we implied the Data science program to assist the farmers.” said the minister.

“We displayed the ability of the AI in controlling pests. The farmers have taken to technology really well, so I guess they would definitely benefit from AI,” said KTR.

There have been quite a few examples of technology during the pandemic, as we took to work from home. “India cannot ape the west in terms of technology, since our challenges are different from the west,” he added.

Telangana has also launched the Real-Time Digital Authentication of Identity (RTDAI), which helps people to renew their driving licenses.

“The Population Scale is necessary for genomic surveillance of communicable diseases. It is very important for Hyderabad,” said KTR.