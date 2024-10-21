‘It takes special powers to…’: KTR slams Revanth over Telangana’s economy

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, October 21, took a swipe on Telangana government over the state’s “dipping economy”.

Refering to the on going demolition of illegal structures by the Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA), KTR said, “When you emulate bulldozer raj, the results will be a bulldozer economy.”

He expressed dismay over Telangana’s economy adding that for the first time the state has witnessed GST collection less than 1 percent.

In a post on X, the former Telangana IT minister said, “For the first time Telangana’s GST collection nosedived to less than 1pc. YOY, Telangana always showed a growth of at least 15pc in GST collections.”

KTR further criticised the government and said that Telangana is now successfully competing with Uttar Pradesh’s economy. He lamented that Telangana is at the bottom in terms of GST collections.

Taking a dig at chief minister A Revanth Reddy, KTR said, “It takes special talent to destroy the economy, I hope the CM has an answer to this.”