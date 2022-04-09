It’s confirmed! Alia-Ranbir are getting married on April 14

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines for their rumoured wedding for a while now. Though the duo has remained mum about it and refrained from sharing any updates, the speculations have taken internet by storm leaving excited.

Now Alia Bhatt’s uncle, Robin Bhatt has just confirmed that his niece and Ranbir are getting married on April 14th. Speaking to Bombay Times, he also revealed that the intimate affair will take place at RK House in Chembur, Mumbai. “I am happy that Alia is getting married. As her uncle, I just wish that my niece and Ranbir live a happy life together,” he said.

He further shared, “Alia is getting married to Ranbir at RK House where Rishi Kapoor (Ranbir’s father) too got married and I remember I was a part of that wedding as well.” Robin also revealed that it will be a 4-day event.

Meanwhile, a guest list of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is also surfacing online that includes — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

According to a report in India Today, Ranbir will be having a bachelor party before the wedding at his house in Mumbai.

Fans are still waiting for an official announcement from the tinsel town couple!