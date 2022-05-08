It’s confirmed! Disha Patani joins Big B, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas in ‘Project K’

Published: 8th May 2022
Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani is the latest addition to ‘Project K’, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

On Saturday night, Disha took to Instagram and dropped a picture of flowers and a gift hamper that she has received from the team of ‘Project K’.

The team also sent her a heartfelt welcome note that read, “Welcome Disha. Project K welcomes you! We are thrilled to have you on board.”

Disha added a string of red heart emojis to the picture.
‘Project K’ is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller, which is being helmed by Nag Ashwin.

