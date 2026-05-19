It’s getting way too hot in Hyderabad as temperature soars past 43 degrees

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is reeling under a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 43 degrees Celsius across parts of the city on Tuesday, May 19.

Telangana weather expert T Balaji reported that Manikonda recorded the day’s highest temperature at 43.5 degrees Celsius. He also warned that several districts, including Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Siddipet and Hyderabad, could see isolated thunderstorms by Tuesday evening.

At the same time, ISOLATED STORMS ahead in Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Medak, Siddipet in next 2hrs



Hyderabad – Major suffering from HEATWAVE continues. Medchal side can get isolated rains this evening https://t.co/MNGH4Eamzi — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) May 19, 2026

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted on May 17 that heatwave conditions across Telangana would persist until May 20.

Health authorities have issued an orange alert, signalling a high risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, particularly for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses.

The Director of Public Health (DPH) has urged residents to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours, wear light, breathable cotton clothing, and stay hydrated with water, ORS, or traditional cooling fluids.