It’s getting way too hot in Hyderabad as temperature soars past 43 degrees

According to Telangana weather expert T Balaji, Manikonda recorded the highest temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th May 2026 4:10 pm IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 4:12 pm IST
Thermometer showing high temperature at sunset with historic cityscape in the background.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is reeling under a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring to 43 degrees Celsius across parts of the city on Tuesday, May 19.

Telangana weather expert T Balaji reported that Manikonda recorded the day’s highest temperature at 43.5 degrees Celsius. He also warned that several districts, including Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Siddipet and Hyderabad, could see isolated thunderstorms by Tuesday evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted on May 17 that heatwave conditions across Telangana would persist until May 20.

Subhan Bakery

Health authorities have issued an orange alert, signalling a high risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, particularly for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses. 

The Director of Public Health (DPH) has urged residents to avoid stepping outdoors during peak afternoon hours, wear light, breathable cotton clothing, and stay hydrated with water, ORS, or traditional cooling fluids.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 19th May 2026 4:10 pm IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 4:12 pm IST

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