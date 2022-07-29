‘It’s Koffee With Kartik’: KJo trolled for obsessing over Kartik Aaryan

Mumbai: Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is back with yet another fun and gossip-filled season and within 4 episodes, it has managed to create quite a stir. Be it Alia Bhatt revealing various details of her marriage or Samantha opening up about her divorce with Naga Chaitanya, all eyes are on the exciting chat show.

Amid all, some netizens have observed the current trend on the show, which is the mention of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ star Kartik Aaryan in almost every segment of the show. In fact, in the most recent episode, Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda had graced the ‘Koffee couch’, where Karan Johar mentioned Kartik Aaryan multiple times. Furthermore, in one segment, Ananya Panday even called up Kartik Aaryan and had him talk to Karan.

Ignoring the snake kjo here, love the bond Kartik and Ananya continue to share,and I love how she earlier even replied that KJO of their friendship.

Have always adored her and now I adore her even more. 🙌❤ #AnanyaPanday#KartikAaryan #KoffeeWithKaranS7 pic.twitter.com/WxT0s0Cjg0 — 💗 (@kartikzismat) July 28, 2022

Several fans took to Twitter to react to the endless mentions of Kartik Aaryan on the show. Scroll ahead to have a look.

In todays news we can all agree that karan johar is obsessed with @TheAaryanKartik and can't breathe without mentioning him in his show.. It's okay karan, I'm obsessed too but your level of obsession is just embarrassment. #KoffeeWithKaranS7 — 🤍 (@royalistia) July 28, 2022

Dear Stans, how can you guys not be excited about Kartik in Masaba Masaba 2 😭 😭

Kj and his family products are obsessed with him we shouldn't be with them!!

Damn #KartikAaryan in Arjun Pathak vali vibe again!!!!🥹💥 — Rooh Baba's Asa (@itskartikaaryan) July 28, 2022

Karan should change #KoffeeWithKaran7 name to Koffee with Kartik.😌

Like so obsessed with him. 😮‍💨#KaranJohar the crap! https://t.co/kjMktqO7ss — Sumona (@kartikaaryanxfp) July 28, 2022

It's not koffee with Karan anymore it's koffee with kartik nowadays every episode has his reference and latest one me toh Anaya ne call hi laga diya kartik ko 😂😂😂 #KartikAaryan https://t.co/OwHvKEu7Sm — Vedang (@just_vedang) July 28, 2022

For the unversed, Karan and Kartik had a fallout in 2021 while working together on Dostana 2. Following this, Karan Johar’s Production House ‘Dharma Productions’ officially announced Kartik’s exit from the film.