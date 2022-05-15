It’s more important for PM to speak on a film than on genocide of Kashmiri Pandits: Rahul

Udaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit government employee by terrorists, saying speaking about a movie is more important to him than speaking on the “genocide of Kashmiri Pandits”.

Rahul Bhat, who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the tehsil office in Chadoora town of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.

Tagging a video of the slain government official’s wife to his tweet, Gandhi urged the prime minister to take responsibility for the security and bring peace to Kashmir.

“It is more important for the prime minister to speak on a film than on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits,” Gandhi said in an apparent reference to ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie.

प्रधानमंत्री के लिए एक फिल्म पर बोलना, कश्मीरी पंडितों के नरसंहार पर बोलने से ज़्यादा अहम है।



भाजपा की नीतियों की वजह से आज कश्मीर में आतंक चरम पर है।



प्रधानमंत्री जी, सुरक्षा की ज़िम्मेदारी लीजिए और शांति लाने की कोशिश कीजिए। pic.twitter.com/4NFEqhxQzk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 14, 2022

Terror is at its peak in Kashmir today due to the policies of the BJP, the former Congress chief alleged.

“Mr Prime Minister, take responsibility for security and try to bring peace,” Gandhi said.