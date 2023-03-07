It’s time for Azaan, Modi respects so we do: BJP MP Arvind in Dubai

Jeddah: “It’s time for Azaan and our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi respects Azaan and hence I stop my speech now a while”, these were the words by BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind.

Representing Nizamabad Lok Sabha Constituency by defeating none other than K. Kavita, who was the sitting MP, Arvind is known for fierce speeches.

The young BJP leader is in Dubai to participate in a meeting organized by NRI community organization, Indian People Forum (IPF) that leans towards BJP, on Sunday evening.

IPF has organized a meeting at Al Qouz with the theme of “Sadura Teera Sindhura Keratalau” (Saffron waves at far shores) where MP was addressing.

Arvind took a brief pause, after he was alerted about Azan by one leader on the stage, before continuing his speech that targeted KCR and his family without naming them.

Dr. Vijay Chowtaiwale of BJP’s foreign affairs wing was chief guest of the meeting.

Arvind said that his call center, established exclusively to cater the needs of Gulf NRIs, has so far repatriated 4,700 Indians from Gulf countries and supported many during Covid-19 crisis.

The MAP highlighted Pravasa Bheema Yojana Scheme of Government of India to Indian workers who are coming to Gulf countries. He asserted that the insurance scheme has solutions for every issue of NRI.

Arvind has a considerable following in Dubai and visits the emirate often. He played an important role in the IPF meeting.

A huge workforce that works in Dubai, Sharjah and other emirates in UAE is hailing from Northern Telangana region that is represented by BJP MPs Bandi Sanjay, Dharmapuri Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao.

BJP is working on war footing to woo the youth in Telangana and its youth abroad. The party gives utmost importance to its cadre and fans in Gulf countries.

The visiting union ministers make a point, amidst their busy official schedules, by meeting saffron cadres irrespective of their job or financial status.