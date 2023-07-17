‘It’s unnecessary, undesirable’: AILC urges Law Commission to withdraw notice on UCC 

Bhopal: Urging the 22nd Law Commission to withdraw its notice on soliciting responses over UCC, the All India Lawyers Council (AILC) said it was neither necessary nor desirable at this stage.

The AILC, in response to the Law Commission’s call for suggestions, has submitted that the issue of the UCC is very sensitive as it would directly affect the way of life of every citizen, relating to matters of marriage, divorce, inheritance, death etc., as well as family ethos and traditions. “So, the highest level of patience as well as the perseverance is required in dealing with the issue of UCC.”

In a rejoinder, AILC appealed to the Law Commission to ‘withdraw’ notice on UCC from the present exercise and to deliberate it afresh, later. Referring to Goa Civil Code, AILC said that UCC is not the panacea for discriminatory provisions in law against women.

On June 14th, the 22nd Law Commission headed by former Karnataka HC’s Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organisations to examine the UCC.

AILC general secretary PV Surendranath, releasing views on UCC, said that the regime is not prepared to bring legislation to give reservation to women for representation in legislative assemblies and parliament.

“Homogenization of various cultural practices is not secularism. It is counterproductive to secularism and integration of the nation,” it stated.

21st Law Commission recommendations

Earlier, the 21st Law Commission of India had opined against the proposal of UCC, and dealt with family laws of various religions that are discriminatory. It had also submitted its consultation paper on ‘Reform of Family Law’ on August 31, 2018. “The government has not taken follow-up action based on the 21st Law Commission Consultation Paper on Reform of Family Law initiating debate to develop consensus,” the AILC alleged.

The issue of UCC was wrapped up five years ago after considering the views of Indians in the year 2018. At that time the issue had thoroughly been considered by the 21st Law Commission of India, eventually putting it in the abeyance by repeating the same findings of the Central Constitution Assembly of the year 1948, by not giving any recommendation to enforce UCC into Indian polity.