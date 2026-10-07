Iyer climbs 18 spots to 7th in T20Is; Gill stays No. 1 in ODIs

Dubai: India T20 captain Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday, October 7, climbed to a career-best seventh spot in the latest ICC rankings for the shortest format, while ODI skipper Shubman Gill retained the top position in the 50-over batting list.

Iyer’s unbeaten 102 from 43 deliveries that was studded with 10 fours and six sixes, propelled the T20 world champions to a commanding eight-wicket victory in the series-opener against the West Indies in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The explosive innings has lifted Iyer 18 places, making him India’s third-highest ranked batter in the format. Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma continue to occupy the top two spots with Tilak Varma at 10th, giving India four batters in the top 10, stated an ICC release.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has climbed eight places to 46th.

West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford’s brisk 56 has lifted him 10 places to 37th while Pakistan’s Hasan Nawaz (up 62 places to 48th) has moved up the list following some strong performances in the Asian Games.

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Abrar Ahmed’s figures of none for 29 and one for 29 in the semifinal and final at the Asian Games were not enough for him to retain the No. 1 position among bowlers.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan is back for his eighth spell at the top, having already spent more than twice as long as anyone else as the No.1.

India’s left-arm spinner Axar Patel grabbed two wickets each in three matches this past week to gain 16 spots and reach seventh position.

Gill continues reign at top of ODI rankings

Gill consolidated his position at the top of the ODI batting rankings after his 223 not out in the second match against the West Indies in Guwahati.

His second double-century in the format, which was the highest score in an ODI run chase, has helped him add 25 rating points and equal his career-best 841 rating points.

Former captain Virat Kohli has slipped from second to third.

KL Rahul is back in the top 10 at 10th, jumping seven places after a swashbuckling hundred in the third ODI against the West Indies.