J-K admin declares half-day holiday on Monday for Ram temple event

Both central and many state governments have declared a ‘half-day’ holiday on January 22 for the inauguration.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st January 2024 3:09 pm IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday declared a half-day holiday on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

“It is hereby ordered that half-day public holiday (till 02:30 pm) shall be observed on January 22 in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” an order issued by Commissioner Secretary General Administration Department (GAD) Sanjeev Verma said.

The Union territory administration issued the order while referring to the grant of a half-day holiday to Central government employees by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions (Department of Personnel & Training) regarding the consecration event in Ayodhya.

