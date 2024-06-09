J-K: 9 killed in suspected terror attack on bus carrying pilgrims

Jammu: Terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Sunday evening, killing nine people and injuring 33, police said.

The 53-seater bus, en route from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the gunfire and fell into a deep gorge. The incident took place around 6.15 pm near Teryath village in Poni area.

“Nine pilgrims were killed and 33 injured,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Mohita Sharma told reporters.

The attack marks a significant escalation in violence in the region. Reasi district has been relatively untouched by terrorist activities compared to neighbouring areas such as Rajouri and Poonch.