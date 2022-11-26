J-K: Jamaat-e-Islami’s property in Anantnag sealed

The officials said the property was notified under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case filed by the SIA.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 26th November 2022 1:33 pm IST
jamaat-e-islami on secretariat mosques

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday sealed a property belonging to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), officials said.

The property at Jablipora in the south Kashmir district was sealed on the orders of the district magistrate and the recommendation of the State Investigation Agency (SIA), they said.

So far, various properties of the JeI have been sealed as part of efforts to choke availability of funds for secessionist activities and to dismantle the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty, they said.

