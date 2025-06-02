J-K: Mehbooba seeks dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday sought dignified return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, saying their reintegration must not be viewed merely as a symbolic return, but as an opportunity to build a shared, inclusive and forward-looking future for Jammu and Kashmir.

The former chief minister, who called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here, submitted an “inclusive and phased roadmap” to facilitate “meaningful progress” on the front.

The PDP chief also submitted copies of the proposal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

“This issue goes beyond politics and touches the very core of our collective conscience. It is a moral imperative and a societal responsibility to ensure that our Pandit brothers and sisters, who were tragically displaced from their homeland, are provided with the opportunity to return in a manner that is dignified, secure and sustainable,” she said in the letter.

Mehbooba said every political party in the union territory, irrespective of ideology, has consistently supported the idea of their return.

“The shared pain of their displacement and the yearning for reconciliation bind us all in the belief that Kashmir can once again be a place where communities coexist peacefully.To facilitate meaningful progress on this front, an inclusive and phased roadmap has been attached for your consideration,” she said.

The PDP president said the proposal emphasises an all-stakeholders approach, ensuring that any policy or plan pitched is rooted in empathy, mutual trust and most importantly, the on ground realities.

“I urge your office to initiate a dialogue driven process involving representatives from the community, civil society, local leaders and relevant administrative agencies. Only through inclusive deliberations can we chart a future where no community feels alienated in their own land,” she added in the letter to the LG.