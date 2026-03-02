J-K MP criticises Omar Abdullah for not condemning Khamenei’s assassination

Srinagar: National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on Monday, March 2, criticised Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for failing to “condemn” the assassination of Iranian Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mehdi said if Abdullah cannot find the courage to condemn the assassination of Khamenei, his words of concern for the situation in the Gulf country have no value for the people who followed and respected the Supreme leader of Iran.

“While going through Tweets and statements, I found that he is “concerned” and falls short of condemnation, let alone a word of tribute,” Mehdi said in a post on X without naming the chief minister.

While going through Tweets and statements I found that he is “concerned” and falls short of condemnation let alone a word of tribute.

If you cannot find courage to condemn an act of aggression against a sovereign nation and assassination of a highly respected religious figure… — Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (@RuhullahMehdi) March 1, 2026

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar constituency, who is in an estranged relationship with the ruling National Conference, said if Abdullah does not have the courage to condemn the act of aggression against a sovereign nation, he should keep his concern to himself.

“If you cannot find the courage to condemn an act of aggression against a sovereign nation and assassination of a highly respected religious figure who is widely followed by your electorate and fellow citizens, because the people in power in the centre you are trying to cosy up to will get upset- Keep your “concern” with yourself,” Mehdi added.

The chief minister on Sunday said he was deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran, including the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“I appeal to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest,” he posted on X.

I’m deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran, including the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. I appeal to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest.



We must also ensure that… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 1, 2026

National Conference issued a statement attributed to party president Farooq Abdullah in which he condemned the killing of Khamenei in joint strikes by the US and Israel.

“(Farooq) Abdullah has strongly denounced the act, describing it as a tragic and destabilising development with serious implications for peace and stability in the region,” the National Conference said in the statement.