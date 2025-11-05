J-K organisations ask government to remove ‘Vande Matram’ order

Srinagar: Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of several religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, on Wednesday asked the government to immediately withdraw “coercive order” on recitation of Vande Matram in the schools in the Union territory as the national song contained parts which were against Islamic beliefs of monotheism.

“The MMU, headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, expresses serious concern over the recent directive issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Government’s Department of Culture instructing schools across the region to commemorate the 150th year of Vande Mataram through organized musical and cultural programs ensuring participation of all students and staff,” the amalgam said in a statement here.

Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Expresses Deep Concern Over Government Directive Enforcing Vande Mataram in Schools



Urges the administration both led by the LG and the CM , to immediately withdraw such a coercive directive



Srinagar, November 5, 2025:

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema… pic.twitter.com/CyG1LoeUwn — Mirwaiz Manzil-Office of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir (@mirwaizmanzil) November 5, 2025

The MMU said singing or reciting Vande Mataram “is un-Islamic, as it contains expressions of devotion that contradict” the fundamental Islamic belief in the absolute ‘Oneness of Allah (Tawheed)’.

“Islam does not permit any act that involves worship or reverence directed to anyone or anything other than the Creator,” the statement said.

The amalgam said while Muslims are urged to deeply love and serve their homeland, “that devotion should be expressed through service, compassion, and contribution to society not through acts conflicting with faith.”

“Forcing Muslim students or institutions to participate in activities that conflict with their faith is both unjust and unacceptable,” it added.

The statement said the directive appears to be a “deliberate attempt to impose an RSS-driven Hindutva ideology” on a Muslim-majority region under the “guise of cultural celebration”, rather than promoting genuine unity and respect for diversity.

The MMU urged the administration, both led by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to immediately withdraw such a “coercive directive which has caused anguish to all Muslims” and ensure that no student or institution is compelled “to act against their religious beliefs”.