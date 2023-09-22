Jaane Jaan: Know how much Vijay Varma charged for Netflix movie

Jaane Jaan, a mystery thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, premiered on Netflix on September 21

Jaane Jaan: Here's how much Vijay Varma charged
Vijay Varma

Mumbai: Vijay Varma, a rising Bollywood star, is currently in the spotlight for his role in the latest Netflix movie ‘Jaane Jaan’, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. Vijay’s journey in the entertainment industry has been impressive, starting as a theatre artist in Hyderabad and gradually landing significant roles in short films and prominent Bollywood movies like ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Darlings’, and ‘Lust Stories 2’.

Jaane Jaan, a mystery thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, premiered on Netflix on September 21, captivating the audience with its intriguing plot. Fans are applauding Vijay’s exceptional acting skills in the film.

Vijay Varma Fee Per Movie

And now, there’s notable curiosity among fans regarding Vijay’s earnings for this project. Reportedly, Vijay Varma commands a fee ranging from Rs 85 lakh to 1 crore per project. Considering this, it’s likely that his remuneration for ‘Jaane Jaan’ too falls within the same range.

On the work front, Vijay Varma will be next seen in Murder Mubarak, directed by Homi Adajania. It also stars Kunal Kemmu, Tisca Chopra, Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor. It will be released in 2024.

