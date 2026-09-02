Jackie Shroff shares ‘Last Will’ on Instagram, what’s going on?

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood star Jackie Shroff on Wednesday shared a mock “Last Will & Testament”. The tongue-in-cheek document mentioned that the actor leaves his farmhouse and a hefty sum for composting and gardening, while stating that his plants are his family.

Jackie took to the Instagram stories section, where he shared the fake document, which began as “LAST WILL & TESTAMENT”.

The document stated: “I, Jackie Shroff, son of Shri Kakubhai Shroff, residing at Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, being of sound mind and body, do here by declare this to be my Last Will and Testament.”

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The pointers began with “I. CARE AND GUARDIANSHIP.”

“The farmhouse shall remain in the care of beloved Spider Plant.”

For, “FINANCIAL PROVISIONS”, it had: “A sum of Rs. 99 lakhs to be set aside for the composting section in the farmhouse and all the gardening tools.”

“III. CARE AND MAINTENANCE: A lifetime budget allocated for all my plants, pots and gardener.”

The fourth point mentioned that the plants are his “family.”

“IV. GENERAL: My plants are my family. They must be nurtured, protected and loved always. In the witness whereof, I have herein set my hand this 1st day of Sept 2026.”

The mock document was signed off with a disclaimer, which read: “DISCLAIMER: DIL PE MAT LE, JUST A JOKE SHROFF.”

On the work front, Jackie’s latest is Ahmed Khan’s comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

It is loosely based on the 2005 American film The Producers as well as the 2008 American film Tropic Thunder.

This film marks the ninth collaboration of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, who have reunited on screen after almost 17 years. Their last collaboration was Priyadarshan’s De Dana Dan.