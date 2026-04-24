Jackky Bhagnani calls marriage with Rakul an ‘Exclusive Situationship’

Mumbai Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani has caught attention with his refreshing take on marriage with wife Rakul Preet Singh. In a recent interview, Jackky described their marriage as an “exclusive situationship,” and fans have been discussing his honest words ever since.

A Modern View of Marriage

While the word “situationship” is usually linked to casual relationships, Jackky gave it a deeper meaning. He explained that he and Rakul are fully committed to each other, but their relationship is based on openness, friendship and complete honesty.

He said, “We told each other that we are not 20-21 years old anymore. We have both seen many ups and downs. Individually, I am a happy person. I am not looking for anyone to fill that void because if I am a depressed person, no matter who comes into my life, I will be depressed. And individually, you are happy too. Together, we are happier.”

No Secrets, Only Trust

Jackky also shared that trust is the strongest part of their marriage. He said even if an ex-girlfriend calls him while Rakul is around, he answers openly without hiding anything.

For him, a happy marriage means no secrets, no fear and no feeling of being “suffocated.” He believes comfort and honesty are more important than anything else.

Their Beautiful Love Story

The couple dated for around three years before getting married on February 21, 2024, in a beautiful private wedding in Goa. Since Rakul is Punjabi and Jackky is Sindhi, they celebrated with both an Anand Karaj ceremony and a Sindhi wedding.

Their simple and honest approach to love is winning hearts and proving that modern marriages can be independent, strong and still deeply romantic.