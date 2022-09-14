Jacqueline Fernandez leaves EOW office after 8-hour grilling

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez left the office of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police after being grilled by the cops for over eight hours in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion-cum-cheating case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is presently lodged in jail.

Jacqueline had reached the EOW office at around 11 am, but she didn’t speak to the media and went straight inside. She was accompanied by her counsels.

The actress was confronted with Pinky Irani, her associate in the matter. The EOW unit had prepared a long list of questions.

“She was asked about her relationship with Chandrashekar, and about the gifts and money she received from the conman. Irani and Fernandez both were confronted together,” a source in the EOW said.

She was also asked how much money she and her family members received from Chandrashekar.

“We asked why she was in touch with him even after knowing that Chandrashekar was a conman. Why did she take his help to take her family out of a financial soup,” the source said.

Jacqueline reportedly confessed that Chandrashekar did help her family. She also said that a few gifts were returned by her.

Earlier in the first week of September, the EOW officials had recorded the testimony of another Bollywood personality, Nora Fatehi, in connection with the same case.

Chandrashekhar was arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting money from some high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh.

Many Bollywood actors and models have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.

In April last year, Chandrashekhar was arrested in a money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery case, which allegedly involved a former AIADMK leader, among others.