Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother Kim passes away after stroke

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is going through a sad time. Her mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away on April 6, 2025. Kim had a heart stroke on March 24 and was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. She was in the ICU for 13 days but could not recover.

Jacqueline Stayed with Her Mother

As soon as Jacqueline heard about her mother’s condition, she came back home. She visited the hospital many times and stayed close to her mother. Jacqueline was supposed to perform at the IPL opening ceremony on March 26 in Guwahati, but she cancelled it to be with her mom.

Jacqueline’s team confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter). Her family has decided to keep the funeral and last rites private, with only close friends and family attending.

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Kim Fernandez , Jackie's beloved mother.

She has left us too soon, and our hearts go out to Jackie and her family during this incredibly difficult time.

May her soul rest in peace!

About Kim Fernandez

Kim had Malaysian and Canadian roots and lived in Bahrain. She had suffered a stroke earlier in 2022 as well. Kim met Jacqueline’s father, Elroy Fernandez, in the 1980s. He is from Sri Lanka. Jacqueline is the youngest of four children.

In a past interview, Jacqueline said, “My mom always supported me. I miss her a lot. My parents are my biggest strength.”

Jacqueline was last seen in the movie Fateh with Sonu Sood. Her upcoming movies include Welcome to the Jungle and Housefull 5. Right now, she is taking time off to be with her family and remember her mother.