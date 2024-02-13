Jacqueline withdraws plea for restraint order against Sukesh’s letters

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has withdrawn from a Delhi court her plea which had sought directions to restrain alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from issuing any letters related to her to the media.

“Main application is disposed of as withdrawn, which is the prayer in the present application. Thus, nothing survives in the application and stands disposed of accordingly,” Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh’s order read.

Chandrashekhar is a prime accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.

He was writing letters to the media, through which Jacqueline had said that certain unwarranted statements outraging her modesty had been made by him.

“This is an attempt by the main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar to somehow intimidate and threaten the present applicant so that she does not reveal the truth to the court in the capacity of a prosecution witness,” her application had read.

The actor had stressed the distress caused by the “unsolicited dissemination” of these letters to the media, citing concerns for her safety and well-being.

“Sukesh Chandrashekhar persistently engages in the unsolicited dissemination of troubling letters to numerous electronic and print media platforms. These letters, once published by the media outlets, create an alarming and distressing environment for the applicant,” Jacqueline had claimed.

She had further said that letters’ widespread publication amplifies the intimidation and harassment, profoundly affecting her safety and well-being.

The plea had specifically named the Superintendent of Mandoli prison and Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing, urging them to prevent further communication from Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline had prayed to the court to issue directions to the probe agency and the Superintendent of Jail, Mandoli, to immediately restrain/refrain Chandrashekhar from issuing any further letters, messages, or statements addressed to her directly or indirectly.