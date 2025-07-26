Hyderabad: In a surprising and dramatic twist, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has once again written a love letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Sitting behind bars in Delhi’s Mandoli Jail, he poured out his emotions after watching her new music video Dum Dum. Sukesh called Jacqueline his “baby girl” and said the song reminded him of their love and current situation.

Big Gift for Fans

But Sukesh didn’t stop with just words. He announced a massive gift for Jacqueline’s fans, a lucky draw to give away 10 fully furnished 2BHK flats, each worth Rs. 1 crore. To win, fans just need to support Dum Dum by watching the video, commenting on it, and making Instagram reels about the song. Sukesh said a live lucky draw will be held in 90 days, and all costs like tax and registration will be taken care of.

Song Lyrics and Emotions

He wrote that lines like “Tere Bina Nikle Hai Dum Dum” perfectly describe how he feels without Jacqueline. He believes her choice of song is a secret message of love to him. He also said people might think he’s crazy, but those who understand love will know his feelings are real.

Looking Forward to Her Birthday

Sukesh ended the letter with a sweet message saying he hopes to be out of jail soon, just in time for Jacqueline’s birthday. He said he can’t wait to hold her again and promised, “Your king is coming for you.”