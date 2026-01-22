Jadavpur University EC supports HoD in Hijab exam controversy

Kolkata: Weeks after a committee, probing the Hijab controversy at Jadavpur University, suggested that English department HoD Saswati Halder be released from her duties till the inquiry was completed, its executive council decided that she might resume her duties whenever she wishes.

The committee is expected to submit its report on January 29.

Hijab row erupts on Dec 22

The controversy erupted on December 22 last year when Halder asked a third-year undergraduate student to partially remove her headscarf (hijab) with the help of another female student of the same community to ascertain if she was using any wireless headphones during an exam.

The executive council of Jadavpur University – the highest decision-making body of the premier institute – said Professor Halder may resume her duties whenever she wishes or after the expiry of her leave period and expressed solidarity with her for “performing her duties”.

A university official said, “According to the EC resolution, English department’s HoD Prof. Halder may resume her duties whenever she desires/leave expires.”

The resolution was adopted after the All Bengal University Teachers’ Association (ABUTA) JU chapter submitted a memorandum, demanding Halder’s reinstatement.

“The EC expresses deep displeasure against the conduct of the chairperson of the fact-finding committee, especially with regard to her statement in the media, and expresses solidarity with Prof. Halder for performing her duties,” the varsity official said.

EC advocates for SOP during exams

The EC also advocated that a standard operating procedure (SOP) must be in place for examination conduct.

JU Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI that the university had never asked the HoD to proceed on leave, and she had acted on her own.

“The EC has merely reiterated the varsity’s stand that she can join whenever she deems fit. Nobody asked her to go on leave. She is free to join whenever she wants,” he said.

Bhattacharya said the five-member fact-finding committee will sit on January 29 with the university officials.