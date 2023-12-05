Jaffar Hussain Meraj booked for violating prohibitory orders

Hyderabad: The Bhavani Nagar police have taken legal action against AIMIM MLA-elect Jaffar Hussain Meraj for violating prohibitory orders, following his victory in the Yakutpura assembly elections on Sunday night.

The police team, engaged in night patrolling, observed a gathering near Samad Hotel in Salam Chowk on Sunday, which was allegedly organized by Jaffar Hussain Meraj, Yaser Arafat, and other AIMIM members.

The crowd initiated a rally, ignited fireworks without permission, and caused a disturbance, as reported by Bhavani Nagar constable A Sudhakar. Jaffar Hussain Meraj and others have been charged under Sections 188, 341, 290 of IPC & the City Police Act.

Simultaneously, Karimnagar police have filed a similar case against BRS MLA-elect P Kaushik Reddy for creating a disturbance and obstructing a public servant following his victory in the Huzurabad constituency.

The Karimnagar II Town police registered the case against P Kaushik Reddy for exiting the counting center with his supporters in celebration after winning the election. “Case was registered under Sections 188, 353, 290, and 506 of IPC against him and others,” stated the police.