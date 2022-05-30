Jagan has fulfilled 95% of poll promises: YSRCP leader Gen Secy

Amaravati: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary V Vijayasai Reddy said that chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled 95 per cent poll promises during the three years in office.

YSRCP on Monday celebrated its third anniversary of coming to power in the state on a grand note. Vijayasai Reddy cut a cake, paid floral tributes to former chief minister YS Rajashekar Reddy, distributed clothes to poor and conducted Annadanam at the party central office.

Speaking to media while participating in the celebrations, the general secretary attributed the victory of YSRCP in 2019 elections to the integrity and hard work of the party cadre and said the state government has delivered social justice

He lauded the administrative reforms implemented by the state government including setting up village/ward secretariats, volunteers system, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBK) and reorganization of districts.

He said that the state has so far disbursed about Rs 1.40 lakh crores under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes and listed out the welfare schemes and initiatives implemented in education and health sectors and also for women empowerment.

Vijayasai Reddy also said that CM Jagan achieved in three years all that which was not possible for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu in 14 years. He came down heavily on Naidu for encouraging abusive language against the chief minister.

He said that the YSRCP government has been conducting door to door programmes, and challenged Naidu to do the same explaining what they did while in power.

He said the state government has been working with commitment towards welfare and development of the people, and sought support of the cadre to win with majority in 2024 elections.