Jagan Mohan Reddy returns to state after two-day Delhi visit

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy returned to the state on Saturday after completing a two-day official trip to Delhi, said an official.

During his visit on October 5 and 6, Reddy attended the chief minister’s conference on Left Wing Extremism at Vignan Bhavan.

He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Power Minister R K Singh.

The chief minister urged Sitharaman to ensure that the Union Cabinet releases the revised estimates of Rs 55,549 crore for the Polavaram Project. He also made a similar request to Shah, among others.