Jagan Mohan Reddy returns to state after two-day Delhi visit

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th October 2023 10:46 pm IST
Video: Police seize drugs near Andhra-Odisha border after chasing peddlers
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (ANi photo)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy returned to the state on Saturday after completing a two-day official trip to Delhi, said an official.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

During his visit on October 5 and 6, Reddy attended the chief minister’s conference on Left Wing Extremism at Vignan Bhavan.

Also Read
Jagan urges PM to stop ‘unilateral’ reference to Krishna Water Tribunal

He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Power Minister R K Singh.

MS Education Academy

The chief minister urged Sitharaman to ensure that the Union Cabinet releases the revised estimates of Rs 55,549 crore for the Polavaram Project. He also made a similar request to Shah, among others.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th October 2023 10:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button