Jagapathi Babu shares viral story about SRK and ‘Shakti’

Hyderabad: A recent viral video of Jagapathi Babu has once again brought back memories of the cult classic Anthahpuram and its Hindi remake Shakti: The Power. In the clip, Jagapathi Babu recalled a surprising compliment he received from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during the shooting of the remake.

The actor said SRK became frustrated while performing an emotional climax scene because he found it difficult to recreate the intensity Jagapathi Babu had delivered in the original Telugu version. According to Jagapathi Babu, SRK used a strong word while praising his acting, and he still considers it one of the biggest compliments of his career.

"#SharukhKhan was very frustrated with my performance in #Anthahpuram and he said something which I cannot tell.



It was something really bad, but it was the biggest compliment of my life."



– Actor #JagapathiBabu | #Shakti pic.twitter.com/04v5wo0VwP — Whynot Cinemas (@whynotcinemass_) May 9, 2026

Why ‘Anthapuram’ Became a Cult Classic

Released in 1998 and directed by Krishna Vamsi, Anthapuram became one of the most talked-about Telugu films of its time. The movie starred Soundarya, Prakash Raj, Sai Kumar, and Jagapathi Babu.

The film was praised for its raw emotions, Rayalaseema backdrop, gripping violence, and powerful performances. Jagapathi Babu’s role as a rustic and fearless man connected strongly with audiences. Even today, many fans consider it one of his finest performances.

The climax scene, especially the emotional sacrifice and intense acting, remains unforgettable for Telugu cinema lovers.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Role in ‘Shakti: The Power’

In 2002, Krishna Vamsi remade the film in Hindi as Shakti: The Power. The movie featured Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Nana Patekar.

SRK appeared in a rugged look with long hair, beard, cigarettes, and a raw village-style body language. Fans still remember his intense smoking scenes and emotional climax portions from the film. Though Shakti did not become a major box office success, many viewers appreciated SRK’s sincere effort and screen presence.

The viral interview is now trending among Telugu and Bollywood fans because it highlights mutual respect between actors from different industries. Fans are praising SRK for honestly admitting how difficult it was to recreate Jagapathi Babu’s natural performance.