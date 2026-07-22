Jagga Reddy blocks NH 65 in protest against arrest of Gandhis

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Sangareddy distirct headquarters on Tuesday night, July 21, as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T Jayaprakash Reddy (Jagga Reddy) held a protest by blocking the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway (NH 65) at Pothireddipalli X Roads against the arrest of the leader of the opposition parties in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and MP Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi.

Hundreds of Congress workers gathered in large numbers at Pothireddipalli led by Jagga Reddy and burnt tires there. They held a sit-in protest and blocked the national highway. They raised slogans against the Centre led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The roadblock continued for about an hour, bringing the highway traffic to a halt.

With prior information about Jagga Reddy’s plan to stage a sit-in, the police were deployed in large numbers at Pothireddypalli X roads. As the roadblock caused severe disruption to traffic, the police tried to forcibly detain Jagga Reddy. In the process, a scuffle broke out between the police and Congress activists, creating a tense atmosphere there.

The activists surrounded and blocked the police vehicle in which Jagga Reddy was being taken away. With great difficulty, the police moved the vehicle and removed him away.