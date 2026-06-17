‘Jai Jesus, Shree Allah’: Ishaan Khatter’s answer to religion question goes viral

Mumbai: In India, celebrities know one thing very well: one wrong answer can turn into a full-blown controversy within minutes. Whether it is politics, religion, patriotism or personal beliefs, stars often choose diplomacy over direct opinions, and Ishaan Khatter’s latest response is another example of that careful celebrity playbook.



A fan asked Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter about his religion during an Instagram AMA, writing, “Your religion mean iam getting confuse.” Instead of giving a direct label, the actor chose a diplomatic and inclusive reply.

Ishaan wrote, “Jai Jesus, Shree Allah, Holy Spirit Di Fateh,” and followed it up with, “Nature, kindness, humanity, creation.”

The response stood out because it did not box him into one faith, one identity or one side. It was the kind of answer Indian celebrities often give when they know a simple personal question can easily turn into a social media debate.

In India, stars have become extremely careful while speaking about religion, politics, patriotism or personal beliefs. One wrong word can be clipped, shared and turned into a controversy within minutes. So instead of being blunt, many celebrities choose replies that sound inclusive, spiritual and hard to attack.

Ishaan’s answer may seem light-hearted, but it also reflects how Bollywood navigates today’s online climate. The safest answer is often the one that offends no one, respects everyone and avoids becoming the next trending outrage.

Whether fans call it mature, vague or diplomatic, Ishaan’s reply once again shows how Indian celebrities avoid controversy by saying everything without really picking a side.