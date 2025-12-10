‘Jai-Veeru’ of Ahmedabad: Grandmas ride straight into our hearts

Ahmedabad: Age is just a number for 87-year-old Mandakini Shah and her sister Ushaben, who zoom around the streets of Ahmedabad fearlessly on their scooter, earning the nickname ‘Biker Dadis’.

Videos of Mandakini, aka Mandaben, riding a scooter with her sister, Ushaben (84), sitting in the sidecar, have gone viral on social media, with people comparing them to Jay and Veeru, characters portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in the Bollywood cult classic ‘Sholay’.

The sisters, dressed in crisp cotton sarees, riding their two-wheeler in city traffic, are a sight to behold and cut an inspiring picture of empowerment.

VIDEO | Cruising through city streets on a scooter with a sidecar, two octogenarian sisters from Ahmedabad have won hearts as the “Biker Dadis.”



Eighty-seven-year-old Mandakini Shah enjoys cheerful rides with her younger sister, effortlessly navigating Ahmedabad’s bustling… pic.twitter.com/GtztH7tHFZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2025

Mandaben, the eldest of six siblings and a daughter of a freedom fighter, said she was fond of riding motorcycles and scooters, but never had the money to buy one when she was young.

“I learned to ride a scooter when I was 62, and I still ride my scooter without any trouble. I give a lift to children whenever I go to the garden. I also offer lifts to strangers and drop them off at their destination. Thanks to my strong willpower, I can ride a scooter at this age, that too in the city’s traffic,” says Mandaben, a former teacher who never married.

The spirited octogenarian said that the love and appreciation she received from people after going viral on social media is beyond her imagination.

“I never thought I would become famous. Random people contact me and appreciate my spirit. People motivate me, saying I am doing so well. However, some also advise me to sit at home because of my age. At a hospital, doctors clicked photos with me and did not charge anything,” Mandaben said.

Although she walks with a stick, Mandaben also knows how to ride a jeep and drives down to her village if a driver is not available.

“I go everywhere on this scooter with my sister. After seeing me, some men urge their wives to learn to ride two-wheelers fearlessly. Some women told me that they are now inspired to ride,” she said, adding that women must learn to drive and not depend on anyone.

Ushaben, who enjoys riding with her older sibling in the sidecar, said she loves it when people notice them and call them ‘Jai-Veeru’.

“We roam all over the city on this scooter. We used to live in densely populated areas of Manek Chowk and Kalupur in the past, but in those areas, too, my sister rode effortlessly. Age is not a barrier for us. We hope that other women will get inspiration from us,” she said.