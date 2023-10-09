Jailed Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji hospitalised

The minister was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in June, and he had complained of chest pain.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th October 2023 10:08 am IST
Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister without portfolio, Senthil Balaji, who is in Puzhal central prison in a case related to a job-for-cash scam, was admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital here after he complained of Chest pain.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

He was brought to the hospital on Monday early morning after the prison hospital found his blood pressure was high and he was having chest pain.

Also Read
TN Minister shifted from private hospital to Central Prison

The minister was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in June, and he had complained of chest pain. An angiogram was conducted that detected three blocks in his coronary artery at the Omandur Government Hospital in Chennai. However, the minister had moved the Madras High Court requesting his surgery to be conducted at a private hospital which was allowed by the court.

MS Education Academy

After the surgery was performed at Kaveri hospital in Chennai, he was shifted to the Puzhal central prison.

The minister, according to sources, was also complaining of numbness in his foot and also said that he could not sit for long.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th October 2023 10:08 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button