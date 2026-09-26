Jaishankar discusses Gulf conflict with Iran FM Araghchi at UNGA

New York: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday said he held a detailed conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), focusing on the latest developments in the Gulf conflict.

In a post on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote: “Appreciate the conversation with FM @araghchi of Iran at the @UN #UNGA81. We discussed the latest developments regarding the Gulf conflict. Will continue to be in touch.”

The meeting highlights India’s continuing engagement with key regional stakeholders amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Appreciate the conversation with FM @araghchi of Iran at the @UN #UNGA81. We discussed the latest developments with regard to the Gulf conflict. Will continue to be in touch. pic.twitter.com/fUx2kruJpK — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 25, 2026

Diplomatic sources noted that the Gulf conflict, involving multiple regional actors and impacting global energy security, has been a recurring theme in EAM Jaishankar’s bilateral meetings at UNGA.

India, which relies heavily on Gulf energy imports, has consistently advocated dialogue, de-escalation, and respect for international law to resolve disputes.

The discussion with Araghchi matters because Iran remains a central player in the Gulf’s strategic landscape. Issues such as maritime security, oil supply stability, and regional rivalries have direct implications for India’s economic and security interests.

The meeting also comes as Tehran seeks to expand its diplomatic outreach amid sanctions and shifting alliances.

EAM Jaishankar’s engagement with Iran adds to a busy diplomatic calendar at UNGA81, where he has met counterparts from Russia, Egypt, Jordan, and several other nations.

His interventions have emphasised India’s role as a voice for the Global South, calling for reforms in multilateral institutions and collective responses to challenges such as terrorism, climate change, and supply chain disruptions.

The India-Iran dialogue at UNGA is expected to continue in the coming months, with both sides likely to explore avenues for energy cooperation, connectivity projects such as Chabahar Port, and regional stability initiatives.