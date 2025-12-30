EAM Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia’s funeral in Dhaka

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 30th December 2025 9:15 pm IST|   Updated: 30th December 2025 9:47 pm IST
Union EAM S Jaishankar
Union EAM S Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the funeral of former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Zia, who dominated Bangladesh’s politics for decades, died on Tuesday following prolonged illness.

Jaishankar will represent the government and people of India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia, former prime minister of Bangladesh and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, an official statement said.

He will accordingly visit Dhaka on December 31, it said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Zia’s death and recalled his meeting with her during his visit to Dhaka in 2015.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss,” Modi said on social media.

“I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace,” he said.

It is not immediately known whether Jaishankar will hold a separate bilateral meeting with interim government chief Muhammad Yunus.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

