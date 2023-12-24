Jaishankar to visit Russia from Dec 25 to 29

Jaishankar will also meet his counterpart, Sergey Lavrov for discussion on bilateral, multilateral, and international issues.

London: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addresses the Indian community at a Diwali reception, in London, United Kingdom. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will visit Russia from December 25-29 as a part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides.

According to officials, Jaishankar, ​during this visit, will meet Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov to discuss matters related to economic engagement.

The officials also said that ​focusing on the strong people to people and cultural ties between two countries, Jaishankar’s programme will include engagements in Moscow and in St. Petersburg.

The time tested India-Russia partnership has remained stable and resilient and continues to be characterized by the spirit of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, the officials said.

